Franco-Nevada’s (FNV) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Rating) (NYSE:FNV) in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. HC Wainwright currently has a C$179.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on FNV. Barclays reiterated a hold rating and set a C$144.00 target price on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$195.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$240.00 to C$260.00 in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp reiterated a buy rating and set a C$194.00 target price on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$168.00 to C$174.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$195.60.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

TSE:FNV opened at C$201.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$177.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$176.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 13.57 and a quick ratio of 11.47. Franco-Nevada has a one year low of C$145.38 and a one year high of C$216.32. The company has a market cap of C$38.55 billion and a PE ratio of 44.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is currently 25.35%.

About Franco-Nevada (Get Rating)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.