FTC Solar (FTCI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of FTCI stock opened at $5.44 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.72 and its 200-day moving average is $7.21. FTC Solar has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $15.46.

In other news, CAO Cathy Behnen sold 21,135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total transaction of $78,622.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David Springer sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total transaction of $1,006,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 495,594 shares of company stock valued at $2,577,503 in the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTCI. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in FTC Solar by 126.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in FTC Solar during the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FTC Solar during the fourth quarter worth $155,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in FTC Solar by 2,104.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 27,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in FTC Solar by 166.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 21,525 shares during the last quarter. 21.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FTCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of FTC Solar from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of FTC Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FTC Solar from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Roth Capital lowered shares of FTC Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.

