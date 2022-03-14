FTC Solar (FTCI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of FTCI stock opened at $5.44 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.72 and its 200-day moving average is $7.21. FTC Solar has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $15.46.
In other news, CAO Cathy Behnen sold 21,135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total transaction of $78,622.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David Springer sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total transaction of $1,006,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 495,594 shares of company stock valued at $2,577,503 in the last ninety days.
FTCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of FTC Solar from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of FTC Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FTC Solar from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Roth Capital lowered shares of FTC Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.25.
About FTC Solar (Get Rating)
FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FTC Solar (FTCI)
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for FTC Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTC Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.