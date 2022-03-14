FY2023 EPS Estimates for Empire Cut by Desjardins (TSE:EMP)

Empire (TSE:EMP – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Empire in a research report issued on Thursday, March 10th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.95 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.00.

Empire (TSE:EMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported C$0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.61 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.34 billion.

Empire has a 1-year low of C$23.00 and a 1-year high of C$25.49.

Empire

Empire Company Limited is engaged in the business of food retailing and related real estate. The Company’s segments include Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The Food Retailing segment consists of its subsidiary, Sobeys Inc, which owns, affiliates or franchises over 1,500 stores in approximately 10 provinces under retail banners that include Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawton’s Drug Stores, as well as more than 350 retail fuel locations.

