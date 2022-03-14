Gaj Finance (GAJ) Market Capitalization Achieves $22,634.85

Gaj Finance (CURRENCY:GAJ) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. Over the last week, Gaj Finance has traded 11.3% lower against the dollar. Gaj Finance has a total market capitalization of $22,634.85 and approximately $76.00 worth of Gaj Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gaj Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0117 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002627 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002000 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00045377 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000156 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,525.42 or 0.06634232 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,061.13 or 0.99985713 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00041273 BTC.

Gaj Finance's total supply is 1,941,413 coins. Gaj Finance's official Twitter account is @gaj_finance

