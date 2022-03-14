GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its holdings in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Get Rating) by 35.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,182 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 35,541 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GGN. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 138.5% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 15,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 30.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 24,924 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 5,793 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000.

GGN stock opened at $3.97 on Monday. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 52-week low of $3.42 and a 52-week high of $4.32.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.07%.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

