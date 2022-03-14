GameStop (NYSE:GME) Sets New 52-Week Low at $83.68

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $83.68 and last traded at $85.24, with a volume of 105202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.69.
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating and issued a $146.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of GameStop in a report on Monday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GameStop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on GameStop from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $82.25.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of -39.81 and a beta of -1.61.
About GameStop (NYSE:GME)
GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video games, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites, www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.
