GATX (NYSE:GATX) Sets New 52-Week High at $121.14

GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $121.14 and last traded at $121.14, with a volume of 1092 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $119.93.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GATX. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of GATX from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Sidoti upgraded shares of GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, GATX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.24.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.05 and its 200 day moving average is $99.67.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.51. GATX had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that GATX Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. This is a boost from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.39%.

In related news, SVP Niyi Adedoyin sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.22, for a total transaction of $125,064.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert Zmudka sold 578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.96, for a total transaction of $66,446.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,360 shares of company stock valued at $7,089,461 over the last 90 days. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in GATX by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 466,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,798,000 after purchasing an additional 7,153 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in GATX by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 6,477 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of GATX during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,000,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of GATX by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 39,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after acquiring an additional 9,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of GATX in the third quarter worth $224,000. 93.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

