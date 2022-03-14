GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its position in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,900 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in GDS were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in GDS by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 97,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,504,000 after purchasing an additional 28,440 shares during the period. Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in GDS during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,909,000. Cushing Asset Management LP grew its position in GDS by 252.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 141,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,031,000 after purchasing an additional 101,566 shares during the period. Centerbridge Partners L.P. grew its position in GDS by 129.6% during the 3rd quarter. Centerbridge Partners L.P. now owns 310,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,550,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in GDS during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,481,000. 53.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GDS. Morgan Stanley raised GDS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on GDS from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded GDS to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on GDS from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on GDS from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GDS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.67.

Shares of GDS stock opened at $27.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of -25.33 and a beta of 1.00. GDS Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $25.50 and a twelve month high of $92.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

