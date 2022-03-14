General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) Short Interest Up 98.0% in February

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a growth of 98.0% from the February 13th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GAM. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in General American Investors by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,810 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General American Investors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of General American Investors by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,432 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,970,000 after acquiring an additional 6,232 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of General American Investors by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 72,214 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of General American Investors by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 20,177 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. 26.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General American Investors alerts:

GAM traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,479. General American Investors has a 52-week low of $38.01 and a 52-week high of $46.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.47.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This is a positive change from General American Investors’s previous annual dividend of $0.36.

General American Investors Company Profile (Get Rating)

General American Investors Company, Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The primary objective of the Company is long-term capital appreciation. The Company invests principally in common stocks. The Company may purchase and write (sell) put and call options. The Company has internally managed a global portfolio of investments, consisting of common stocks of the United States companies, including international and private securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General American Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General American Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.