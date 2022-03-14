General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,619 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,306 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 5.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,344,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $556,497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,808 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the third quarter worth $149,257,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the third quarter worth $77,904,000. Cubic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the third quarter worth $7,318,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 104.4% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 9,640 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 227,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $92.28 on Monday. General Electric has a 1-year low of $85.29 and a 1-year high of $116.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.37 and a 200-day moving average of $99.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5.14%.

GE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on General Electric in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on General Electric from $119.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on General Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.63.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

