GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Equities analysts expect GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) to post ($0.02) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for GFL Environmental’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.09. GFL Environmental posted earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 166.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GFL Environmental will report full-year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to $0.72. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to $1.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for GFL Environmental.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 9.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GFL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GFL Environmental from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on GFL Environmental from C$56.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on GFL Environmental from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on GFL Environmental in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on GFL Environmental from C$58.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GFL Environmental has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.45.

Shares of GFL traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.56. 54,264 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,504,910. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. GFL Environmental has a 12-month low of $25.91 and a 12-month high of $43.71. The company has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.70 and a beta of 1.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were given a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.17%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GFL. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in GFL Environmental by 71.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 234,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,503,000 after purchasing an additional 97,838 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in GFL Environmental during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,381,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in GFL Environmental by 24.7% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 174,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after buying an additional 34,487 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in GFL Environmental by 211.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 588,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,771,000 after buying an additional 399,042 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in GFL Environmental in the second quarter valued at approximately $461,000. 58.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GFL Environmental (Get Rating)

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GFL Environmental (GFL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.