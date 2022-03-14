Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2,723.25.

GLNCY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Glencore from GBX 500 ($6.55) to GBX 580 ($7.60) in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Glencore from 10,100.00 to 9,700.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Glencore from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Glencore from GBX 550 ($7.21) to GBX 600 ($7.86) in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Glencore from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Glencore stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.19. 456,659 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 486,295. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.22. Glencore has a 1 year low of $7.20 and a 1 year high of $13.40.

Glencore Plc engages in the production and marketing of metal, mineral, and energy and agricultural commodities. The firm serves the automotive, steel, power generation, battery manufacturing, and oil sectors. It operates through the following segments: Marketing, Industrial, and Corporate and Other.

