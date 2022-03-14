Global Trust Asset Management LLC Acquires 280 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 4,666.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of KLA by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in KLA during the second quarter valued at $1,023,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KLA during the second quarter valued at $271,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in KLA by 27.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 51,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,546,000 after acquiring an additional 10,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in KLA by 20.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 820,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $266,167,000 after acquiring an additional 141,808 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total value of $503,475.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLAC opened at $323.27 on Monday. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $284.49 and a 1-year high of $457.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $379.44 and a 200 day moving average of $377.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.43 by $0.16. KLA had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 79.07%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 20.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KLAC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $360.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $462.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $470.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of KLA from $375.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $453.00.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

