Global Trust Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter worth about $1,046,312,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 738,917.8% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 5,557,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,897,000 after acquiring an additional 5,556,662 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 39.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,675,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $727,759,000 after acquiring an additional 4,462,674 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 7.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,077,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,906,415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710,324 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter worth about $118,456,000. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $58.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.38.

WFC stock opened at $48.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $37.78 and a one year high of $60.30. The stock has a market cap of $184.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.46.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 20.08%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.