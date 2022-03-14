Global Trust Asset Management LLC Sells 489 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 33.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 960 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in American Express by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,916,986 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,638,584,000 after acquiring an additional 622,891 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in American Express by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,401 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in American Express by 99.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,497 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 30,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.57, for a total value of $5,408,960.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 267,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total value of $47,803,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 440,177 shares of company stock valued at $81,094,533. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $167.90 on Monday. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $135.13 and a fifty-two week high of $199.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.42.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.40. American Express had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 17.22%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AXP. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Express from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of American Express from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays raised their price target on American Express from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on American Express from $215.00 to $198.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.50.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

