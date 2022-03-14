Global X E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Global X E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a growth of 119.4% from the February 13th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Global X E-commerce ETF by 237.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Global X E-commerce ETF by 80.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after buying an additional 23,841 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 84,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF by 89.6% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 11,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF by 45.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 8,477 shares during the last quarter.

EBIZ stock opened at $19.69 on Monday. Global X E-commerce ETF has a 1 year low of $19.69 and a 1 year high of $36.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.25.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.156 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

