GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded GN Store Nord A/S from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Redburn Partners cut GN Store Nord A/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GN Store Nord A/S from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered GN Store Nord A/S from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of GN Store Nord A/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GN Store Nord A/S currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $391.50.

OTCMKTS GNNDY opened at $129.76 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.57. GN Store Nord A/S has a 52 week low of $129.75 and a 52 week high of $286.11.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.4678 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. GN Store Nord A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.23%.

GN Store Nord A/S engages in the telecommunications and hearing instruments business. It operates through GN Hearing, GN Audio, and Other GN segments. The company was founded by Carl Frederik Tietgen on June 1, 1869 and is headquartered in Ballerup, Denmark.

