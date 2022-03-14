goeasy (TSE:GSY) Upgraded at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$207.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GSY. TD Securities reduced their target price on goeasy from C$260.00 to C$240.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Scotiabank started coverage on goeasy in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a hold rating and a C$206.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$213.25.

TSE GSY opened at C$127.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$2.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.74. goeasy has a 12-month low of C$116.07 and a 12-month high of C$218.35. The company has a current ratio of 15.34, a quick ratio of 15.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$152.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$177.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.06%.

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

