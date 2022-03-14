Gold Road Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ELKMF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Gold Road Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ELKMF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 106,800 shares, a drop of 29.7% from the February 13th total of 152,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 44.5 days.
ELKMF opened at $1.31 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.06 and a 200 day moving average of $1.03. Gold Road Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $1.31.
About Gold Road Resources (Get Rating)
