Golden Path Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GPCO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Golden Path Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GPCO – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 85.7% from the February 13th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:GPCO remained flat at $$10.02 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 12,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,435. Golden Path Acquisition has a one year low of $9.31 and a one year high of $13.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.00.

Get Golden Path Acquisition alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in Golden Path Acquisition in the third quarter worth $1,371,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Golden Path Acquisition in the third quarter worth $248,000. ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new position in Golden Path Acquisition in the third quarter worth $3,964,000. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in Golden Path Acquisition in the third quarter worth $1,631,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Golden Path Acquisition in the third quarter worth $2,117,000. 62.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Golden Path Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Golden Path Acquisition Corporation is based in New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Path Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Path Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.