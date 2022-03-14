Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB) Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 398 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.09% of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIGB. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 14.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 60,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 14,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA GIGB opened at $49.56 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.52. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.44 and a 52-week high of $55.66.

