Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Good Times Restaurants from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

NASDAQ GTIM opened at $4.08 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.69. Good Times Restaurants has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $6.32. The company has a market cap of $51.16 million, a P/E ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 2.15.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $33.52 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTIM. Verdad Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Good Times Restaurants by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Verdad Advisers LP now owns 333,954 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Good Times Restaurants in the third quarter valued at approximately $813,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants by 29.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,904 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 16,867 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Good Times Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Covalent Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Good Times Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth $197,000. Institutional investors own 14.93% of the company’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in Colorado and Wyoming. It operates through the following segments: Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard restaurants, and Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar restaurants. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Golden, CO.

