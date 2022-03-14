Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Reaches New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $85.00 to $75.00. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock. Goosehead Insurance traded as low as $62.62 and last traded at $64.08, with a volume of 5713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.62.
GSHD has been the subject of several other research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Monday, January 24th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.86.
In related news, COO Michael C. Colby sold 5,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.87, for a total transaction of $724,093.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael C. Colby sold 801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.15, for a total value of $104,250.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,138 shares of company stock valued at $6,350,863. 51.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 264.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.70.
Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $40.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.10 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD)
Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines of insurance. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Goosehead Insurance (GSHD)
- It May Be Time to Reassess the Risk and Reward of Innovation Stocks
- Carvana Stock May Be Ready to Ride
- United Airlines Stock is Looking Like a Bargain Down Here
- Insiders Sell, Institutions Buy Ciena Corporation
- The Dow’s One Big Winner Continues to Run
Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.