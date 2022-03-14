Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Reaches New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $85.00 to $75.00. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock. Goosehead Insurance traded as low as $62.62 and last traded at $64.08, with a volume of 5713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.62.

GSHD has been the subject of several other research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Monday, January 24th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.86.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

In related news, COO Michael C. Colby sold 5,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.87, for a total transaction of $724,093.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael C. Colby sold 801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.15, for a total value of $104,250.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,138 shares of company stock valued at $6,350,863. 51.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSHD. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 73,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,346,000 after purchasing an additional 4,328 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 117,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,016,000 after purchasing an additional 11,212 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 114.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,664,000 after purchasing an additional 27,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 264.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.70.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $40.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.10 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines of insurance. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.