Gourmet Galaxy 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $142,640.00 (GUM)

Gourmet Galaxy (CURRENCY:GUM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. In the last week, Gourmet Galaxy has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar. One Gourmet Galaxy coin can currently be bought for $0.0958 or 0.00000253 BTC on exchanges. Gourmet Galaxy has a market capitalization of $317,147.46 and approximately $142,640.00 worth of Gourmet Galaxy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003598 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00033637 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.96 or 0.00105632 BTC.

About Gourmet Galaxy

Gourmet Galaxy (GUM) is a coin. Its launch date was January 30th, 2021. Gourmet Galaxy’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,312,145 coins. Gourmet Galaxy’s official Twitter account is @gourmetfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “GUM Token is our ERC-20 utility token, built on top of the Ethereum Blockchain with support for Polkadot Parachains coming in the near future. It is a vital part of Gourmet Galaxy, with a mechanism that is designed to give it value intrinsically tied to the Gourmet Galaxy Platform. “

Gourmet Galaxy Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gourmet Galaxy directly using U.S. dollars.

