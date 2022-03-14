Govi Price Tops $1.07 on Exchanges (GOVI)

Govi (CURRENCY:GOVI) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 13th. Govi has a total market cap of $12.36 million and $142,117.00 worth of Govi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Govi has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar. One Govi coin can currently be purchased for about $1.07 or 0.00002805 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002615 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001992 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00045363 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000155 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,535.56 or 0.06629533 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,081.56 or 0.99568803 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00041467 BTC.

Govi Coin Profile

Govi’s total supply is 32,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,525,460 coins. Govi’s official Twitter account is @official_cvi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $GOVI token is a governance token for CVI.CVI operates a permissionless and open-source protocol so any user can take part in the development of the network.CVI includes a decentralized governance component, where holders of the $GOVI token can vote on matters such as the tradable assets, leverage used, deposit amounts, platform fees and more.By staking their $GOVI tokens, $GOVI holders will also share fees from the CVI platform. “

