Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.63 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Graco’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.78 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.57. Graco reported earnings of $0.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Graco will report full-year earnings of $2.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $3.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $3.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Graco.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. Graco had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The company had revenue of $539.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Graco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

In other Graco news, CFO David M. Lowe sold 28,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $1,979,670.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Graco by 2,476.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 126,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,249,000 after purchasing an additional 121,285 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Graco by 1.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 195,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,817,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graco in the second quarter worth $245,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Graco by 3.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,330,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $252,132,000 after purchasing an additional 110,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Graco by 108,864.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 37,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 37,014 shares during the last quarter. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GGG traded down $1.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.34. 582,351 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 679,028. Graco has a twelve month low of $66.41 and a twelve month high of $81.09. The company has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Graco’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

