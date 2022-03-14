Graham (NYSE:GHM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on GHM. Colliers Securities lowered shares of Graham from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Graham from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Graham from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of Graham from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Graham currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.18.

Shares of NYSE:GHM opened at $7.65 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.53. The firm has a market cap of $81.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.42 and a beta of 0.80. Graham has a twelve month low of $7.64 and a twelve month high of $17.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $28.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.00 million. Graham had a negative return on equity of 5.95% and a negative net margin of 6.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Graham will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Graham news, Director Lisa M. Schnorr acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.10 per share, for a total transaction of $45,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel J. Thoren bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.90 per share, with a total value of $98,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Graham by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 184,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Graham by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 82,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 10,441 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Graham by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 142,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Graham by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Graham by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,045,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,010,000 after purchasing an additional 38,462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Graham Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of equipment for the energy, defense, chemical, and petrochemical industries. Its products include surface condensers, ejector, heliflow spiral tube heat exchangers, desuperheaters and mircromix water heaters. The company was founded on March 7, 1983 and is headquartered in Batavia, NY.

