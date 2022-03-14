Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $51.98

Shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $51.98 and last traded at $50.37, with a volume of 365702 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.24.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Greenbrier Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Stephens raised Greenbrier Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Greenbrier Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.50.

The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.33.

Greenbrier Companies ( NYSE:GBX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 7th. The transportation company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $550.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. Greenbrier Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 26th. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.35%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GBX. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,256,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $241,200,000 after purchasing an additional 168,281 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,146,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,597,000 after purchasing an additional 23,972 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 809,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,792,000 after purchasing an additional 98,526 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 772,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,435,000 after purchasing an additional 106,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 621,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,710,000 after purchasing an additional 16,990 shares in the last quarter. 96.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX)

Greenbrier Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of railroad freight car equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Wheels, Repair and Parts and Leasing and Services. The Manufacturing segment includes double-stack intermodal railcars, tank cars, and marine vessels.

