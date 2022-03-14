Gregory A. Dufour Purchases 1,423 Shares of Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) Stock

Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Rating) CEO Gregory A. Dufour bought 1,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.43 per share, for a total transaction of $53,262.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of CAC stock traded down $1.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $49.41. 83,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,708. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $733.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.48. Camden National Co. has a twelve month low of $43.64 and a twelve month high of $52.16.

Get Camden National alerts:

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Camden National had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 12.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Camden National Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Camden National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Camden National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in Camden National by 134.8% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Camden National by 344.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Camden National in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Camden National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank lifted its stake in Camden National by 11.7% in the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

About Camden National (Get Rating)

Camden National Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and companies through its subsidiary, Camden National Bank. Its services includes lending, checking, savings, time deposits, cash management, brokerage, wealth management, and trust. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Camden, ME.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Camden National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.