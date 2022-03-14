Greif, Inc. (GEF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.46 on April 1st

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.46 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th.
Greif has raised its dividend payment by 1.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Greif has a dividend payout ratio of 27.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Greif to earn $6.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.9%.
Shares of NYSE:GEF opened at $58.79 on Monday. Greif has a one year low of $53.44 and a one year high of $72.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.01 and a 200-day moving average of $62.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.99.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greif during the fourth quarter worth approximately $491,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Greif in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Greif in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,233,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Greif by 83.4% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after buying an additional 12,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Greif in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,988,000. Institutional investors own 45.51% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on GEF. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Greif from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Greif from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of Greif from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Greif from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Greif from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Greif presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.67.
Greif Company Profile (Get Rating)
Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial Packaging, Paper Packaging & Services, and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment involves the production of industrial packaging products, such as steel, fiber & plastic drums, rigid & flexible intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles, and remanufactured & reconditioned industrial containers.
