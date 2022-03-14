Greif, Inc. (GEF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.46 on April 1st

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.46 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th.

Greif has raised its dividend payment by 1.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Greif has a dividend payout ratio of 27.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Greif to earn $6.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.9%.

Shares of NYSE:GEF opened at $58.79 on Monday. Greif has a one year low of $53.44 and a one year high of $72.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.01 and a 200-day moving average of $62.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.99.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Greif had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 24.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Greif will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greif during the fourth quarter worth approximately $491,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Greif in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Greif in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,233,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Greif by 83.4% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after buying an additional 12,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Greif in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,988,000. Institutional investors own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GEF. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Greif from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Greif from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of Greif from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Greif from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Greif from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Greif presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.67.

Greif Company Profile (Get Rating)

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial Packaging, Paper Packaging & Services, and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment involves the production of industrial packaging products, such as steel, fiber & plastic drums, rigid & flexible intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles, and remanufactured & reconditioned industrial containers.

