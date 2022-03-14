Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Shares Gap Up to $11.11

Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.11, but opened at $11.62. Grifols shares last traded at $11.39, with a volume of 2,733 shares.

GRFS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Grifols from €15.00 ($16.30) to €11.00 ($11.96) in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Grifols from €21.60 ($23.48) to €21.40 ($23.26) in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grifols from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Grifols has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.20.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.40.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Grifols in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Grifols by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Grifols by 8,984.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Grifols by 106.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Grifols by 367.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.83% of the company’s stock.

Grifols Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.

