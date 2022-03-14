Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Shares Gap Up to $11.11

Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.11, but opened at $11.62. Grifols shares last traded at $11.39, with a volume of 2,733 shares.
GRFS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Grifols from €15.00 ($16.30) to €11.00 ($11.96) in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Grifols from €21.60 ($23.48) to €21.40 ($23.26) in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grifols from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Grifols has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.20.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.40.
Grifols Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRFS)
Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.
