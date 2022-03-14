GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts expect GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for GTY Technology’s earnings. GTY Technology posted earnings per share of ($0.32) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 78.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that GTY Technology will report full-year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.30) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for GTY Technology.

GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). GTY Technology had a negative net margin of 89.04% and a negative return on equity of 13.87%. The company had revenue of $16.62 million during the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GTYH shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on GTY Technology from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GTY Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of GTYH stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,229. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. GTY Technology has a twelve month low of $3.11 and a twelve month high of $8.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.40 million, a P/E ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.97.

In other news, CEO Tj Parass bought 6,400 shares of GTY Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.49 per share, with a total value of $28,736.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GTY Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GTY Technology by 119.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,583 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of GTY Technology by 466.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 7,250 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of GTY Technology by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GTY Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. 44.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GTY Technology Holdings, Inc is software as a service (SaaS) company that offers a cloud-based suite of solutions for the public sector in North America. The company operates through six operating subsidiaries. Bonfire provides strategic sourcing and procurement software to enable confident and compliant spending decisions.

