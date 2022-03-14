Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Sets New 12-Month Low at $52.19

Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $52.19 and last traded at $53.57, with a volume of 2910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.40.
GH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Guardant Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Guardant Health from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Guardant Health from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Guardant Health from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Guardant Health from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Guardant Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.50.
The company has a quick ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.18 and a 200-day moving average of $96.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 0.68.
In other news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total value of $424,718.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GH. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Guardant Health by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co raised its position in shares of Guardant Health by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 8,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Guardant Health by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Guardant Health by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Guardant Health by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Guardant Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:GH)
Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Guardant Health (GH)
- Carvana Stock May Be Ready to Ride
- Mosaic Stock is Finally Giving a Pullback Opportunity
- Insiders Sell, Institutions Buy Ciena Corporation
- United Airlines Stock is Looking Like a Bargain Down Here
- The Dow’s One Big Winner Continues to Run
Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.