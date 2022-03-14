Guggenheim Lowers Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Price Target to $14.00

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Guggenheim from $21.00 to $14.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Oatly Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of 15.08.

OTLY stock opened at 4.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 4.62. Oatly Group has a one year low of 4.95 and a one year high of 29.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of 7.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 10.66.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported -0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.10 by -0.01. Oatly Group had a negative return on equity of 20.29% and a negative net margin of 29.03%. The company had revenue of 185.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 178.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. Oatly Group’s quarterly revenue was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oatly Group will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Oatly Group by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,309,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297,510 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Oatly Group by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,010,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,141 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Oatly Group by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,035,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535,660 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Oatly Group by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,570,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Oatly Group by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,650,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,072,000 after buying an additional 1,173,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.94% of the company’s stock.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

