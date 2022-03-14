Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Guild Holdings Company provides financial services. It originates, sells and services residential mortgage loans principally in the United States. Guild Holdings Company is based in San Diego, California. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Guild from $16.50 to $15.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

NYSE GHLD opened at $11.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $698.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.28. Guild has a 1-year low of $10.73 and a 1-year high of $16.61.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.27). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Guild will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GHLD. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Guild in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Guild by 304.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Guild in the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Guild in the 4th quarter worth $314,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Guild by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. 9.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Guild Company Profile (Get Rating)

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 200 branches with licenses in 48 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in San Diego, California.

