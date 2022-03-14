Guinness Asset Management LTD Acquires 773 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,073 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter worth $1,087,000. JLB & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 12.3% in the third quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 8,301 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 36.2% in the third quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 173,204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,230,000 after purchasing an additional 46,050 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,155,541 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $779,032,000 after purchasing an additional 56,368 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter valued at $12,661,000. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Chairman Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total value of $7,749,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.02, for a total transaction of $1,140,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,500 shares of company stock valued at $16,907,476. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CDNS shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. StockNews.com raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.62.

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $144.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $152.24 and a 200-day moving average of $164.55. The firm has a market cap of $40.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.12. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.11 and a 1-year high of $192.70.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $773.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.36 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 28.70%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

