Guinness Asset Management LTD Acquires 7,900 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 44.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,616 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BEN. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 13.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 55,931 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 6,498 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Franklin Resources by 119,739.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 33,555 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 33,527 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Franklin Resources by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,090,676 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $34,891,000 after purchasing an additional 195,065 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Franklin Resources by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,644,418 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $84,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in Franklin Resources by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 45,804 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 5,869 shares in the last quarter. 44.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BEN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Shares of BEN stock opened at $27.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.40 and its 200 day moving average is $32.13. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.49 and a 12 month high of $38.27.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.20. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.69%.

Franklin Resources Profile (Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.