Guinness Asset Management LTD Buys 28,700 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 369,850 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,700 shares during the period. First Solar accounts for approximately 1.3% of Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Guinness Asset Management LTD owned approximately 0.35% of First Solar worth $32,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in First Solar by 8.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 345,319 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $32,964,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Quaero Capital S.A. grew its holdings in First Solar by 24.1% during the third quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 27,681 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 5,382 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in First Solar by 15.0% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,175 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in First Solar by 8.1% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 229,527 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $21,911,000 after purchasing an additional 17,227 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its holdings in First Solar by 17.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 3,428 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FSLR shares. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of First Solar from $140.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of First Solar from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of First Solar from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of First Solar from $116.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.71.

In other First Solar news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 3,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $241,435.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total transaction of $57,204.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,191 shares of company stock worth $569,855. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.39. 1,538,784 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,843,468. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 1.38. First Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $61.24 and a one year high of $123.13.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.16. First Solar had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $907.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

First Solar Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and the distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

