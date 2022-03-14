Guinness Asset Management LTD Has $107.58 Million Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,697,643 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 211,391 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 4.2% of Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $107,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 65,290 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,554,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 6,898 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 28,944 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 4,409 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 627 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.69. The company had a trading volume of 20,327,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,365,963. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.32 and a 52 week high of $64.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.67 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 22.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 16th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the network equipment provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.86%.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $828,474.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,623 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $204,337.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,073 shares of company stock valued at $1,148,450. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com lowered Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.63.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

