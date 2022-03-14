Guinness Asset Management LTD Has $36.84 Million Stake in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its position in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 452,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Ameresco accounts for about 1.4% of Guinness Asset Management LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Ameresco were worth $36,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Ameresco by 356.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Ameresco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Ameresco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Ameresco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Ameresco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000. 49.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ameresco stock traded down $2.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.41. 316,010 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 453,819. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.35. Ameresco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.26 and a 52 week high of $101.86.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $415.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.83 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 11.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

AMRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Ameresco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Ameresco from $88.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Ameresco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Ameresco from $61.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.64.

In other Ameresco news, CFO Spencer Doran Hole sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total value of $1,207,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark Chiplock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $219,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock worth $1,814,930 in the last quarter. Insiders own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

