Guinness Asset Management LTD Has $44.20 Million Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 473,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,800 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises 1.7% of Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $44,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 122.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,041,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $396,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779,586 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 18.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,252,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,119,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177,066 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 30.8% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,201,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $644,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,955 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 46.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,903,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $385,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,545 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 24.0% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,499,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $353,330,000 after purchasing an additional 869,961 shares during the period. 75.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEE stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.30. The stock had a trading volume of 7,230,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,685,506. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.65 billion, a PE ratio of 43.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.33. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.79 and a fifty-two week high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.92%.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total transaction of $1,097,113.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James L. Robo purchased 64,691 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.26 per share, for a total transaction of $4,998,026.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 73,691 shares of company stock valued at $5,648,077. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised NextEra Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.43.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

