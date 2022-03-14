Guinness Asset Management LTD Purchases 101,200 Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) by 34.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 395,650 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,200 shares during the quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD owned 0.87% of Itron worth $27,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in Itron by 6.9% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,791,507 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $210,450,000 after purchasing an additional 179,061 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Itron by 52.6% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,778,230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $134,488,000 after acquiring an additional 612,937 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Itron by 8.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,464,410 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $110,754,000 after acquiring an additional 109,775 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Itron by 44.5% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,214,735 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $91,871,000 after acquiring an additional 374,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Itron by 1.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 872,009 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $65,954,000 after acquiring an additional 16,583 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Itron alerts:

Itron stock traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.28. 254,522 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,080. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -26.15 and a beta of 1.27. Itron, Inc. has a one year low of $44.02 and a one year high of $102.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.57.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $485.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.74 million. Itron had a positive return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 4.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

ITRI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus downgraded Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Itron from $60.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Itron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Stephens decreased their target price on Itron from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Itron from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.92.

In related news, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 1,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $86,377.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.80, for a total value of $41,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,633 shares of company stock worth $738,031. 1.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Itron Profile (Get Rating)

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.