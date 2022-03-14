Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) Short Interest Update

Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decrease of 40.6% from the February 13th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS HLPPY traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,900. Hang Lung Properties has a 52 week low of $9.55 and a 52 week high of $14.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.92.

About Hang Lung Properties

Hang Lung Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property investment, development, and management activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Leasing and Property Sales segments. The company is involved in the property leasing business; and development and sale of properties.

