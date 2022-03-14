Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) Short Interest Update

Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decrease of 40.6% from the February 13th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS HLPPY traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,900. Hang Lung Properties has a 52 week low of $9.55 and a 52 week high of $14.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.92.
