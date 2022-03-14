Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) Given a €205.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €205.00 ($222.83) target price on Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1 – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HSBC set a €184.00 ($200.00) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Barclays set a €145.70 ($158.37) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a €200.00 ($217.39) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €197.00 ($214.13) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €190.00 ($206.52) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hannover Rück currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €184.82 ($200.89).

Shares of HNR1 stock opened at €147.50 ($160.33) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €168.18 and a 200 day moving average price of €161.90. Hannover Rück has a twelve month low of €94.75 ($102.99) and a twelve month high of €116.37 ($126.49).

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

