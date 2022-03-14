Harbour Energy (LON:HBR) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Harbour Energy (LON:HBR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Barclays in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Harbour Energy to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a report on Friday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Harbour Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 20.75 ($0.27).

LON HBR opened at GBX 399.40 ($5.23) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.23. Harbour Energy has a 52-week low of GBX 284 ($3.72) and a 52-week high of GBX 454 ($5.95). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 370.92 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 369.89. The firm has a market cap of £3.70 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.09.

Harbour Energy plc operates as an independent oil and gas company. It holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norway, Indonesia, Vietnam, Brazil, Falkland Islands, Mauritania, and Mexico. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

