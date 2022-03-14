Harmony Trading Down 1.2% Over Last Week (ONE)

Harmony (ONE) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. Harmony has a total market capitalization of $1.45 billion and $86.29 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Harmony coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000316 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Harmony has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.90 or 0.00205692 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00033329 BTC.

About Harmony

Harmony (ONE) is a EPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 13,383,806,785 coins and its circulating supply is 11,823,291,785 coins. The official message board for Harmony is medium.com/harmony-one . Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol . The official website for Harmony is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops . The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. Learn more about Harmony’s Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) here. “

Harmony Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harmony should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Harmony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

