Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) Price Target Cut to $14.00

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $35.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 256.23% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Harpoon Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Harpoon Therapeutics from $31.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Harpoon Therapeutics from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Harpoon Therapeutics from $27.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Harpoon Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.16.

Get Harpoon Therapeutics alerts:

Harpoon Therapeutics stock opened at $3.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $128.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.39 and its 200 day moving average is $6.69. Harpoon Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $24.20.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.24). Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 81.34% and a negative net margin of 493.45%. Research analysts predict that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 1,331.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 12,173 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 112,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 24,702 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 19,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 7,491 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 89,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 5,318 shares during the period. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Harpoon Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, which engages in the development of antibodies. It focuses on the research of novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. The firm utilizes its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct platform to create a pipeline of novel TriTACs for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.