Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) Position Cut by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP trimmed its holdings in Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Rating) by 54.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 18,149 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.12% of Haynes International worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HAYN. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Haynes International by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 416,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,752,000 after purchasing an additional 16,910 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Haynes International by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Haynes International by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 13,666 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Haynes International during the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Haynes International by 97,950.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918 shares in the last quarter. 97.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Haynes International alerts:

HAYN opened at $41.79 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $520.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.81 and a beta of 1.35. Haynes International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.82 and a 12-month high of $47.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. Haynes International had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 1.26%. The business had revenue of $99.43 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.65) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Haynes International, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Haynes International’s payout ratio is 283.88%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. KeyCorp upgraded Haynes International from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

About Haynes International (Get Rating)

Haynes International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of technologically advanced, high-performance alloys. Its products are sold primarily in aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine industries. It operates through following geographical segments: United States, Europe, China, and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Haynes International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haynes International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.