HC Wainwright Cuts First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Price Target to $22.00

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) had its price objective trimmed by HC Wainwright from $22.50 to $22.00 in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

AG has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$12.25 to C$11.75 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. TD Securities raised shares of First Majestic Silver from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet cut shares of First Majestic Silver from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Majestic Silver from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Majestic Silver has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.13.

AG stock opened at $13.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.80. First Majestic Silver has a 52 week low of $9.29 and a 52 week high of $18.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 89.27 and a beta of 0.89.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Rating ) (TSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The mining company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). First Majestic Silver had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 2.29%. The business had revenue of $204.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 75.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that First Majestic Silver will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a $0.006 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. This is a boost from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is 13.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 84.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,992 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,201 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Ballew Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 26.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including La Encantada Silver Mine; La Parrilla Silver Mine; San Martin Silver Mine; La Guitarra Silver Mine; Del Toro Silver Mine; Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine; and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.

