HC Wainwright Lowers Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) to Neutral

HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has $2.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $5.00.
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GMTX. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Gemini Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $1.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Gemini Therapeutics from $20.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. SVB Leerink lowered Gemini Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $10.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gemini Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.00.
Shares of GMTX opened at $1.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.84. Gemini Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.16 and a fifty-two week high of $19.09. The company has a quick ratio of 12.23, a current ratio of 12.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and linked ocular disorders. Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein that is in a Phase 2a trials in dry AMD patients with a complement factor H protein risk variant.
