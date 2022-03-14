HC Wainwright Lowers Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) to Neutral

HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has $2.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $5.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GMTX. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Gemini Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $1.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Gemini Therapeutics from $20.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. SVB Leerink lowered Gemini Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $10.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gemini Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.00.

Shares of GMTX opened at $1.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.84. Gemini Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.16 and a fifty-two week high of $19.09. The company has a quick ratio of 12.23, a current ratio of 12.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GMTX. Foresite Capital Opportunity Management V LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,086,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,512,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,152,000 after acquiring an additional 907,173 shares during the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,997,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 1,539.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 308,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 289,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Gemini Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and linked ocular disorders. Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein that is in a Phase 2a trials in dry AMD patients with a complement factor H protein risk variant.

